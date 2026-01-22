Just 2 Degrees
Just 2 Degrees: The Black Mambas vs Poachers & A very colorful protest
A South African all-female group risks their own lives for the local rhino population, against dangerous poachers, and they do it without weapons! Plus a different, quieter form of climate protest in London draws tens of thousands of people to the British parliament. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Leitah Mkhabela of the Black Mambas Yaz Ashmawi of Extinction Rebellion Dave Jones #Just2Degrees #ExtinctionRebellion #BlackMambas... Read More
Classrooms in Bangladesh are floating
School kids get stuck at home in Bangladesh when their villages flood each year because of the monsoon rains. But check out this boat that isn’t just floating around, it’s navigating intense weather in a way that might surprise you. Guests: Mohammed Rezwan, founder of Shidhulai Swanirvar Sangstha; Shahnaz Pravin, floating school teacher; and Najmul Huda, program manager. Host/Executive Producer: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Ghana trade union boss claps back at Europe’s ‘hazardous’ clothes label
There are hidden costs in the clothes we wear. From the environmental damage caused by water-hungry, wasteful supply chains to the threat of labeling secondhand clothing as hazardous waste, this episode uncovers the fragile livelihoods across Africa. As climate change fuels extreme weather events, we also reveal a deadly ripple effect: a sharp rise in snakebite incidents. Guests: President of Ghana’s Union of Traders, Joseph Obeng; Becky Forecast from the Fairtrade Foundation and Julien Potet of Doctors Without Borders Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: America First, Earth Last
US President Donald Trump’s trade policies are reshaping the global economy through tariffs that, some argue, amount to economic colonialism - hitting small islands and developing nations hardest. Experts reveal how these moves risk weakening aid flows and crucial climate financing, threatening the world’s ability to tackle the crisis. Guests: James Ellsmoor from Island Innovation and Patrick Tonui with GOGLA Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: While they blab, we build
While rich nations stall on climate promises, small islands and southern giants are already getting it done. In this episode, we hear from leaders in Uruguay and St Lucia, where the global south is ditching delay and building the future with clean energy, grit and zero patience for excuses. Guests: Former Saint Lucia minister James L Fletcher and former Uruguayan energy secretary Ramon Mendez Galain Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: The Climate Script Nobody Wants
Why is the biggest threat to our planet barely making it onto our screens? In this episode of Just 2 Degrees, we dive into the film industry's deafening silence on the climate crisis. From studios unwilling to fund, real-world climate stories, to actors using environmentalism as a branding tool, we unpack why authentic climate narratives are still missing from films.
Just 2 Degrees: Is Climate Activism Helping or Hurting?
As anger over climate inaction intensifies, activists are resorting to unconventional methods to pressure governments. But with escalating protests comes a rise in repressive tactics from authorities. We speak with UK health professionals who’ve been jailed for their activism. Guests: Psychiatrist Lynne Jones and infectious disease specialist Kush Naker Executive Producer/Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: Cow eats 50kg of plastics
This episode dives into our plastic crisis—the animals eating it off polluted streets, and a shocking discovery after vets in India removed a staggering amount of plastic from a cow’s stomach. Also on the programme, how online fashion retailers get away with shipping millions of plastic bags daily. Executive Producer & Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: Biodiversity Collapsing. Colombia Is Ground Zero — for Everyone
What’s disappearing in Colombia’s forests is more than trees — it’s the planet’s balance. We speak with Colombia’s former Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, who pulls no punches on the criminal forces behind deforestation — and the global consequences we can’t afford to ignore. Guest: Susana Muhamad, Former Colombian Environment Minister Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
Just 2 Degrees: Australia's Salmon Debacle, How to Remove Microplastics from Water at Home
Australian parliamentarians battle over the environmental harms of salmon farming; Despite local policies, UK imports are still linked to deforestation across the globe; and there's a surprisingly simple way to remove microplastics from your drinking water Executive Producer/host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik Guests: Mighty Earth Policy Director, Julian Oram; and Australian Journalist, Karen Middleton
Just 2 Degrees: Ew, swimming in poo!
UK residents are literally swimming in poo as private water companies legally dump sewage into waterways. And scientists expect an El Nino comeback a lot sooner than expected. Should we be concerned? Guests: Wilfran Moufouma Okia from the World Meteorological Organisation, and Sienna Somers with Friends of the Earth UK Executive Producer / Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik
