JUST 2 DEGREES: A Climate Trailblazer

In the first of this two-part series, we visit Denmark to witness how a nation of 5.8 million people uses wind and the sun to power local communities. As well as efforts to share that knowledge abroad. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Danish Ambassador to Türkiye, Danny Annan Amager Bakke Head of Communications, Nils Thor Rosted Amager Bakke CEO, Jacob Simonsen Danish Energy Agency Director General, Kristoffer Bottzauw ... Read More