Just 2 Degrees: UN's Oil Removal Operation in the Red Sea

An oil tanker has been decaying off the coast of Yemen for 8 years, risking a major oil spill in the Red Sea. Finally, the UN has taken action. We discuss why it was neglected for so long. And an Australian wildlife photographer dedicates his free time to rescuing wombats suffering from mange. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Mohammed Siddig Madawi Duur Aanen Toby Davidson #Just2Degrees #wombat #australia ... Read More