Just 2 Degrees: NYU to Divest from Fossil Fuels

Students at New York University have successfully persuaded the school’s board to stop investing in fossil fuel companies after years of campaigning. We caught up with Holden Lay, one of the students who campaigned to make this happen. Also, we take a look at the global impact of 400 megatons of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere due to forest fires in 2023. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Mark Parrington Jacob Goldberg ... Read More