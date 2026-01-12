JUST 2 DEGREES: TO DEFEND THE AMAZON

A Netflix documentary depicts the complex battle between conserving nature and the people who log illegally in the Amazon just to survive. Also, a calypsonian uses a genre of music brought by enslaved Africans to the Caribbean to put the spotlight on the climate crisis. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: The Director of 'We are Guardians' Edivan Guajajara; Joao Goncalves of Mighty Earth Brazil; Darcy Ogada with the Peregrine Fund; Trinbagonian Calypsonian, Heather Mac Intosh ... Read More