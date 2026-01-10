JUST 2 DEGREES: An Hour for the Planet

A simple task like turning off the lights for an hour could keep tonnes of planet warming gasses out of our atmosphere. We hear from the organisers of the lights-out event that saw millions of people flip the switch during Earth Hour. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Award-winning Sound Recordist Chris Watson, Yuan Zhou of WWF China, Vivek Kumar with WWF Singapore, Marleen Stoffelen of WWF Guianas, WWF Tanzania's Joan Itanisa , and Global Ethics Limited's Duncan Goose ... Read More