Just 2 Degrees: Trying not to sink beneath the sea

Trinidad and Tobago may be tiny, but it's got a big stake in the climate conversation. From rising sea levels to powerful storms and flooding, the island is vulnerable to catastrophic possibilities. And global warming and human development are already affecting vulnerable species. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Allister Nanan of Nanan's Eco Tours; Karen Paul and Clink Duke of COSTAATT; Yerette founder, Theo Ferguson; and Chelsea Harripaul of Nature Seekers ... Read More