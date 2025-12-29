JUST 2 DEGREES: BLOODSUCKERS IN YOUR BED, 'DEAD WHITE MAN'S CLOTHES'

Bed bugs are sneaky predators, and we are their food. And as the planet heats up, they're finding our beds a comfortable home all through the year. And Ghana's used clothing industry is going through a rebranding. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Richard Naylor of Bed Bug Foundation; Sheila Martins of World Stroke Org; and Marlvin Owusu of Ghana Used Clothing Dealer's Association" ... Read More