Just 2 Degrees: Insurance For Muslims

The UNDP is scaling an insurance service called Takaful, which they say is grounded in Islamic jurisprudence, meaning that Takaful operators (commercial takaful providers) have to steer clear of industries that cause significant environmental harm, such as those involved in the production of weapons, fossil fuels, or activities contributing to pollution and deforestation. Host: Reagan Des Vignes. Guests: UNDP Insurance & Risk Finance expert, Jan Kellett; and Wartsila CEO, Hakan Agnevall ... Read More