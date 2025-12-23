Just 2 Degrees: Climate funding - where is Africa's money?

An energy conference in Africa is dominated by Western companies, with little representation from civil society or governments. Why are non-African institutions and voices getting all the cash to research the continent’s climate vulnerabilities? Guests: Sherelee Odayar of Greenpeace Africa; senior project manager at GOGLA Carlos Sordo; and Nura Jibo from the Africa Climate Research Centre Executive Producer & Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik ... Read More