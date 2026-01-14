Food shortages in Gaza

US presidential candidates turn to social media to sway voters

As the US presidential race heats up, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are pulling out all the stops to win over voters, particularly Gen Z. With over 40 million young voters in play, both campaigns are ramping up efforts on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X, enlisting influencers and celebrities in a strategy dubbed the 'Taylor Swift effect.' Meanwhile, tensions remain high in the Middle East as Israel continues its attacks in Gaza and Lebanon despite US calls for a truce. Plus, the battle for India's satellite internet market intensifies as Elon Musk and Mukesh Ambani go head-to-head. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed.