The Year of AI and Twitter's Death

This year emerging technologies took over our daily lives and our trusty corners of the internet changed fundamentally. The top story of the year was without a doubt artificial intelligence. The full-scale introduction of AI in our daily lives caught the world off-guard. Governments were scrambling to regulate this new technology. Social media platforms were trying to prevent the bots from scraping the data off their sites. X even introduced view limits. And that might have been the moment Twitter died. All that and a full round-up of crypto, gaming and gadget news. In this episode, Newsfeed takes a look at 2023’s top stories from Silicon Valley. ... Read More