2023 in Review

From the conflict in Gaza, and the Oceangate submarine saga to Taylor Swift breaking new records, Newsfeed takes a look back at the stories that made 2023. The biggest story of the year is undoubtedly the Israel-Hamas conflict. Palestinian journalists have managed to reshape the narrative, giving the world unfettered, round-the-clock access into the conflict. The situation in Gaza was the most-searched news story of 2023, along with the Titanic submarine. Fans around the globe grieved the passing of treasured artists like Tina Turner and Matthew Perry. Google wasn’t the only one sharing stats of the year - Spotify announced its annual data, detailing the most streamed artists and songs. For the third year running in 2023, TikTok was the world's most downloaded app. Zillenials' favourite platform created hits and trends; influenced millions, and for creators, made millions. In this episode, Newsfeed takes a look at the topics that shaped the discourse of 2023. ... Read More