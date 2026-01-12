Mental toll of getting news from social media

While the jury is still out on whether social media has been a force for good or bad for society, what we know for sure is that it has opened a direct window into pain and suffering across the world, in particular Gaza. The Israel-Hamas conflict has completely reshaped the social media landscape as we know it and changed how news is disseminated and discussed online. In this episode, Newsfeed takes a look at why navigating social media now comes with a higher mental toll. Tech journalist Taylor Lorenz unpacks the reasons why social media is now more loaded than ever before. Also on the show, an unexpected online row between India and the Maldives over sandy beaches, Golden Globe winners and that Saltburn ending that’s gripped the internet. ... Read More