Meet ABANGSAPAU: The Malay-Sikh rapper preaching authenticity and self-love in Singapore

ABANGSAPAU has a story to tell. And that’s precisely why Newsfeed has chosen to have a chat with the Singaporean rapper. While many in his cohort spit bars about fame, money and women, the Singaporean dishes rhymes about authenticity and claps back against toxic clout culture. In this era of chasing fame through likes, comments and follows, ABANGSAPAU is a refreshing reality check. It’s family first for him, with entire tracks dedicated to his mother. His music also pays homage to his Malay-Sikh heritage. While many Gen Z in the region prefer not to don the traditional Malay sarong, ABANGSAPAU has made a statement by making it his go-to look. His flows are a mix of Malay and English, educating the masses on his experiences as an ethnic minority in Chinese-majority Singapore. Representation matters and ABANGSAPAU isn’t shying away from telling his truth. It’s 2024 and the rapper is hoping for new career highs, with plans to drop his first album under Def Jam. ... Read More