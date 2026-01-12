Gaza Suffering Worsens 100 Days into Conflict

It's more than 100 days since Israel launched its attack on Gaza. Human suffering and destruction are worsening. Israeli strikes allegedly damaged phone and internet infrastructure at the weekend - making it impossible for many Palestinians to communicate with each other and share their horrors with the world. The conflict has left over two million people displaced and Newsfeed the appalling conditions many are not forced to live under. The world is also looking to Iceland where a second volcanic eruption is threatening to destroy homes and lives. On a lighter note, have you ever wondered who owns the rights to your favourite tunes? Staying with entertainment, we have the latest from the Critics Choice Awards. ... Read More