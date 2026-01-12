Malaysia's motorcycle-riding, billionaire king

Malaysia has a new king. Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has been sworn in as the country's 17th monarch. He is also one of the richest men in Malaysia. Analysts believe Sultan Ibrahim will wield more influence on domestic and foreign policy. This is partly due to his extreme power and wealth from his massive business empire. Bloomberg puts his family's assets at 5.7 billion dollars - but estimates their true wealth is much more. The motorcycle-riding, Ferrari-driving king is extremely front facing and media savvy, giving an insight into royal life with millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. Also, Aung San Suu Kyi’s famous colonial house in Yangon is up for sale. A judge rules Elon Musk’s $56 billion salary is excessive and we take a deep dive into the Zero Waste movement with Dennis Uyat, environmental educator and zero waste consultant. ... Read More