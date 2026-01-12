Can AI art deepen our understanding of nature?

In the past year, art created by artificial intelligence has become mainstream, thanks to AI image generators, which can create realistic images with just a simple prompt. But those creations don't compare in scale and detail to the work of pioneering AI artist Refik Anadol. While to many, AI art may seem futuristic and enigmatic, Anadol is trying to bring the art form back down to Earth. How? By merging AI with nature's beauty. Newsfeed’s Lara Kilicarslan reports on how the world's most famous AI artist is trying to deepen our understanding of nature and ourselves, through his art. ... Read More