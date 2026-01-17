Gaza: Ramadan of hardship

For the besieged people of Gaza, Ramadan has become a holiday of hardship. Those who survived the Israeli attacks are living in dire conditions and face famine. Aid drops haven’t helped much and many are hopeful that a maritime aid shipment will ease the growing starvation. The EU says the famine-like conditions are man-made and women are the hardest hit. And in the US, a sitting president will square off against his predecessor in the upcoming presidential election. But v Donald Trump’s numerous legal cases have voters worried and Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war on Gaza and his age has made him unpopular. Social media influencers have become a popular addition to glitzy red-carpet events amid much backlash. What’s all the hype about? ... Read More