A sombre Ramadan in Gaza

For many of the world's two billion Muslims, Ramadan is a month of dusk-to-dawn fasting, prayer and acts of charity. But Ramadan for Gazans this year comes against the backdrop of a looming famine. Almost the entire population is now dependent on food aid due to Israel's incessant bombardment and blockade on humanitarian aid. In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces have also been restricting access to Palestinians trying to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: how Muslims are observing Ramadan in Indonesia, TikTokers share what the Muslim holy month means to them, Trump sues the co-founders of his app Truth Social, Japan’s royal family joins Instagram, and the ‘crookie’ craze taking TikTok by storm. ... Read More