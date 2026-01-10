Fake News 2.0: AI impact on elections

More than one billion people will vote in elections across the world this year and a surge of AI-generated content could influence the outcomes Where do you get your news from traditional media sources or digital spaces and how reliable is it? Retro fever, old stuff is cool again as Millennials And Gen Z resurrect ‘vintage’ tech trends. Turns out Gen Z prefer to pick up a physical book over an e-book. ... Read More