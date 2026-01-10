Gaza suffering mires Eid al Fitr

Israel’s constant attacks on Gaza have turned Eid into a sombre time for Muslims around the world. With no end to the conflict in sight, Eid will be a tense and stressful time for Gazans. Globally, there are more than two billion Muslims, what does Eid mean to them and how do they observe the auspicious day? In London, a city known for its diversity, Ramadan lights have been strung up in the West End to mark the holy month. Dates are synonymous with Ramadan but before you take a bite, think about whether that piece of fruit you are about to pop into your mouth was ethically sourced. ... Read More