Meta shuts down Threads in Türkiye

Meta will shut down its microblogging app Threads in Türkiye on April 29. The move is in compliance with an order by the Turkish Competition Authority, following its investigations into Meta’s monopolistic practices in the country. The Turkish regulator found that the tech giant has been abusing its market dominance by sharing data between Threads and Instagram without giving users the choice to opt in. In this episode of Newsfeed, tech expert Dicle Yurdakul analyses the impact of the Threads pullout in Türkiye and whether more regulatory action against Meta could be seen like this globally. Other stories in the show: Why it’s so difficult to find impartial jurors for Donald Trump’s criminal trial and a worldwide beauty boom that’s being fuelled by celebrities. ... Read More