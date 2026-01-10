World's biggest election kicks off in India

The world’s biggest democracy is voting in an election that will take seven weeks to complete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is primed to win a third term. With more than two-thirds of the population under the age of 35, what young people in India expect matters. Google has fired 28 workers for protesting the company’s cloud computing contract with Israel. Protestors fear that the technology is being used against Palestinians in Gaza. Things are not as sweet as they seem on Sesame Street as writers of the beloved show threaten to go on strike. Streaming giant Netflix has made a killing in the first quarter. Introducing Airchat, a new audio social networking app. Uber has released its annual list of weird and interesting things left in its vehicles. ... Read More