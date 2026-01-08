Pro-Palestinian protests spread across US university campuses

A small student protest at Columbia University has mushroomed into a nationwide movement across the United States. The pro-Palestinian protest echoes the anti-Vietnam war demonstrations that started at the same campus half a century ago. The firing spree at Google continues as the tech giant lays off more staff who are protesting the firm's cloud and computing contract with Israel. Time is ticking for TikTokers in the US – the Chinese-owned company may have to sell the app or be banned. It's been a bumpy ride for electric car manufacturer Tesla as its profits fell 55 percent in the first quarter. And netizens are lapping up some peculiar information from the CIA World Fact Book.