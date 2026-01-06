Pro-Palestinian protests put US universities on edge

Chaos continues to reign at US universities as students ramp up pro-Palestinian protests. Riot police cleared the encampment and arrested dozens of students at New York’s Columbia University. On the US West Coast, rival protesters clashed at pro-Palestinian encampments at UCLA. To Southeast Asia, where extreme heat makes life uncomfortable for many in the Philippines. Binance billionaire CZ gets four months in jail for breaching US anti-money laundering laws. Shocking allegations about Republican Vice Presidential hopeful Kristi Noem that may have just cost her a chance of being Donald Trump’s deputy. A video of an incredible baby rescue in India is doing the rounds on social media. And Barbie’s on-screen Ken, Ryan Gosling has a new movie and the scenes are already going viral. ... Read More