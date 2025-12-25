Iran vows to avenge Haniyeh’s death

Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran on Tuesday. This attack follows an earlier strike on Beirut by Israel, which killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. Tel Aviv alleges that Shukr orchestrated a rocket attack on Saturday that resulted in the deaths of 12 members of the Druze community in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Haniyeh was born in Gaza’s Shati refugee camp, rose to lead Hamas’ political wing. His death is the latest in series of attacks on Hamas leaders. The assassination has raised questions about security in Iran. What is the connection between Hamas and Hezbollah? Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for Haniyeh, who was seen as a 'moderate' in the Hamas leadership. His daughter-in-law, paid her respects in a tearful video recorded in Gaza City on Wednesday. The Hamas chief’s death has left Palestinian shocked. ... Read More