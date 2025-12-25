AI shakes up the political landscape in a record election year

More than a billion people in over 60 countries exercising their democratic right to vote in 2024. The political landscape has become increasingly polarised and the digital space has more influence than ever on elections. But, within this digital battleground is an unseen force - the invisible hand of artificial intelligence. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Global calls for AI intervention, AI’s massive impact on the climate crisis with 2024 witnessing heat records being shattered Worldwide. AI shakes up the K-pop world, sparking debates among fans and artists. ... Read More