Did US President Joe Biden really give his best to America?

US President Joe Biden returned to the spotlight at the Democratic National Convention just a month after stepping down from the presidential race. In what could be one of his final major addresses, Biden chose to quote a line from one of his favourite songs, American Anthem: 'America, I gave my best to you.' But did he really? His address was overshadowed by a Pro-Palestinian Protests. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: OpenAI and global publishing giant Conde Nast reach a deal on ChatGPT's search engine. Troubling story about just how likely Black children in England and Wales are likely to be strip-searched. Backlash in Kenya and Botswana over how athletes are honoured. Lost scissors causes flight cancellation in Japan. And, a revolutionary way to deliver food and drinks on the Great Wall of China. Lastly, check out fashion at its best on night one of the DNC. ... Read More