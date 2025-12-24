Is it time to implement stricter rules on AI?

Since the AI boom began, the focus hasn't just been on its groundbreaking potential, but also on fears about what could go wrong. Some so-called AI-doomers warn that artificial intelligence might become powerful enough to trigger nuclear wars or facilitate large scale cyberattacks. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Find out why a quarter of people aged 18 to 34 never pick up the phone, former US President Donald Trump drops his fourth batch of NFT trading cards, we revisit the 'Very demure' trend that’s sparked a trademark row, viral TikTok trend in Cambodia brings back Temple Run in real life, Botswana discovers the world's second largest diamond, and the La Tomatina festival in Spain, which is the world’s biggest food fight using tomatoes. ... Read More