US conservative influencers accuse Russia of disinformation

Several high profile conservative influencers in the US are claiming they've been caught up in a Russian disinformation campaign. This follows allegations from the Biden administration that Moscow is conspiring to influence the upcoming presidential election. Podcasters and online personalities like Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Benny Johnson have responded after being indicted. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Fake news about Kamala Harris’ so-called hit-and-run accident goes viral, Swedish authorities issue guidelines on screen time hours, Google's 'screen time' allows parents to control their childrens' phones, YouTube now restricts weight and fitness videos to teenagers, EVs take centre stage at the Monterey Car Week and Australian Olympic breaker Raygun offers a half-hearted apology to the breakdancing community. ... Read More