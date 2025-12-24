Trump, Harris go head-to-head in a heated debate

With just eight weeks until the US presidential election, frontrunners Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for the first time went head-to-head in a heated debate. Who do you think won? Following that big debate, Taylor Swift has endorsed Harris for presidency, that’s as Pro-Palestinian protesters made their voices heard. Other stories on this episode of Newsfeed: Google and Apple loses their appeals with European regulators, Huawei and Apple go head-to-head with their latest handset launches, Australia plans to impose social media age limits for young users and Legendary actor James Earl Jones has passed away at the age of 93. ... Read More