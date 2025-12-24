Newsfeed: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

For the first time in decades, political violence in the US appears is on the rise. In just two months, former President Donald Trump has been the target of an assassin's bullet- twice. Who is the suspected assassin and what do we know about his social media presence? And he’s no stranger to the media and had a presence. What’s with the eerie coincidence of Time magazine’s September 11 cover. New research from the UK shows that for the first time online platforms have overtaken TV channels. Newsfeed looks at the role social media is playing in the fentanyl crisis in the US. Lawmakers influencers and telehealth companies who punt dangerous products online in their sights. Meet Moo Deng and she’s bound to steal a piece of your heart. Catch all the latest on the Emmy’s and juice on one of the controversial winning series. ... Read More