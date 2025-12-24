Big Tech grilled by Senate: Can Google, Meta, and Apple protect elections?

Top executives from Google, Meta, and Apple faced intense questioning at a US Senate hearing on Wednesday. The main issue? Protecting the upcoming November elections from foreign interference. And there's more a new report reveals that tech giants like Google, Meta, and Microsoft may be drastically underreporting their environmental impact, with emissions up to 662% higher than claimed. Why the discrepancy? Plus, AI is fueling fast fashion with Shein at the forefront, and YouTube is gearing up to launch a new suite of AI tools for creators. And, in the world of gaming, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are taking legal action against Palworld for patent infringement. All this and more, on this episode of Newsfeed. ... Read More