Documentaries
New Era of Defence
Discover the rise of Türkiye's defence industry and its impact on the world stage in TRT World's new compelling documentary "New Era of Defence" Featuring interviews with key figures including Gen. Wesley Clark, Ismail Demir, Haluk Bayraktar and Temel Kotil. #DefenceIndustry
