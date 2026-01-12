Documentaries
Zionism: Manufacturing a State
“Zionism: Manufacturing a State’ explores the intricate ties between religion, ideology, and Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Featuring Jewish rabbis and scholars, it critiques the impact of Zionism on Judaism. The film traces historical roots, connecting the ideology to today’s Gaza events, offering a nuanced look at the complex interplay of religion and ideology in Israel’s history.... Read More
