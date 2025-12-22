News Packages
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
Taiwan has begun 10-day military drills to prepare for a potential Chinese attack on the island. It follows Beijing's heightened military activity in the strait. Rupert Stone has the report.... Read More
