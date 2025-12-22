Reel Report
What’s happening on the frontline during the Ukraine-Russia ceasefire?
At a drone command position near Pokrovsk, TRT World observed Ukraine using radio jamming and real-time surveillance to counter Russian drones.... Read More
Turkish president visits Islamabad on three-nation Asia tour
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolls out the red carpet for the Turkish President as Ankara and Islamabad aim to strengthen cooperation in defence, agriculture, banking, and science.
Munich security summit highlights diverging views but shared goal on Ukraine
Discussions in Munich, Germany, highlight differing views as Ukraine seeks a seat at the table
01:24
Serbian protests demand justice for train tragedy
G7 Summit opens amid global tensions and uncertainty
