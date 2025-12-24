Focal Point
Focal Point : Ghana's New Chapter
After eight years in power, President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Ghana in a dire situation. John Mahama has been re-elected, despite his troubles with his administration, and Ghanaians are hopeful that the new government will bring about improvements. TRT World correspondent Grace Kuria was deployed to Ghana to explore the challenges facing the new government.... Read More
