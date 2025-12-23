Focal Point | Chad: In Pursuit of Refuge

Sudan’s brutal war has driven more than 12 million people from their homes, with over a million crossing into neighbouring Chad. In this Focal Point episode, TRT World Correspondent Grace Kuria travels to Adre— a town on the Sudan-Chad border now five times its size — where refugees recount unimaginable loss, resilience, and their struggle to rebuild lives in exile. From makeshift markets to mental health clinics, the episode explores how a border town has become a lifeline, and why for many, hope still lies in returning home. ... Read More