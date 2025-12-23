Focal Point | DRC: An Elusive Peace

In Focal Point: DRC – An Elusive Peace, TRT World Correspondent Rahul Radhakrishnan travels to Eastern DRC, where a spike in rebel violence has displaced millions and reignited fears of a regional war. As the M23 rebels tighten their grip, civilians are suffering hunger, terror and displacement. Amid collapsing peace talks and mounting allegations, we dive deep into the battle for control — and survival — in one of the world's most volatile regions. ... Read More