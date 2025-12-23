Focal Point
Focal Point | Chad: In Pursuit of Refuge
In this Focal Point episode, TRT World Correspondent Grace Kuria travels to Adre— a town on the Sudan-Chad border now five times its size — where refugees recount unimaginable loss, resilience, and their struggle to rebuild lives in exile.... Read More
Focal Point | The Long Road to Damascus
The latest Focal Point takes you inside Syria’s first days of transition following the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s regime. From the defacement of Assad family’s legacy in Damascus to uncovering mass graves and confronting the horrors of Sednaya Prison,
13:00
Focal Point: Ghana's New Chapter
15:55
Focal Point | DRC: An Elusive Peace
13:20
44:30
Focal Point I Syria's New Path
12:55
Focal Point | Türkiye Rebuilds
13:30
Focal Point | The Long Road to Damascus
13:00
Focal Point : Ghana's New Chapter
