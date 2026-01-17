The most popular open water race in the world

The 35th Bosphorus Cross-Continental swimming race took place on the 20th of August. Thousands braved the harsh, yet picturesque, waters of the metropolis to participate in one of the most exciting competitions in aquatic sports. Talha Duman has more from the shores of the Istanbul Strait. Beyond The Game is a weekly show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events like this one in Istanbul, bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It's your one-stop shop for sport, every Wednesday at 20:00 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame ... Read More