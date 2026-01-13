Is Paris ready for the Olympics? | Beyond The Game

The world's greatest Olympic athletes are set to go faster, higher, stronger for Paris 2024. But while the competition side and the opening ceremony are ready to dazzle everyone in the French Capital, big controversies lie ahead for the three-week sporting extravaganza. Beyond The Game dives deep into matters that are being overshadowed by all the buzz in Paris and offers an alternative look into the dark side of the City of Lights. ... Read More