Beyond The Game
South African Rugby success despite the odds | Beyond The Game Special
South Africa has managed to triumph on rugby’s biggest stage, despite challenges in grassroots development of the sport. And the country continues to script new chapters in rugby’s record books. The game has an incredibly complex history, dating back to apartheid. Originally seen as a whites-only sport, it’s had to shake off the tag and become more inclusive and it’s done that with huge aplomb. We look at the history of South African rugby, the growth of the game in the country, the challenges, and the way forward.... Read More
Beyond The Game | Iceland Cricket: Chasing the Dream
Iceland only has a population of 380,000. But the small Nordic nation is forging ahead with ambitious plans to make cricket a national sport. It wants to become a fully-fledged cricket nation under the International Cricket Council by 2030. The country has invested heavily in cricket development programmes in schools and communities. We get access to their structures and plans in a special Beyond the Game show.
