I See Gaza
EU Commission proposes sanctions against Israel over Gaza war
The EU commission proposes downgrading trade with Israel, sanctioning far-right ministers, and imposing tariffs on Israeli goods, signaling a major shift in European policy. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding weighs in.... Read More
Up Next
Other Episodes
26:25
I See Gaza | EP 4: Inside Ireland’s Public Support for Palestine
26:30
I See Gaza - EP 3 | Gaza Hits Home in South Africa
I See Gaza | EP 2: Why Gaza’s Voice Resonates in Ireland
Related Videos
Gaza’s medical crisis: Cancer and kidney failure patients suffer
War on education: Gaza’s universities turned to rubble
International activists join Palestinian olive harvest despite Israeli deportation and attacks
03:05
Palestinian student excels in exams against all odds
08:11
Adoption becomes beacon of hope amid ruins of war
Palestine on Screen - Cherien Dabis