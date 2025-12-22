Short Sports Show
Is Sinner-Alcaraz tennis’ best new thing? | Short Sports Show
Jannik Sinner got some sweet sweet sweet revenge against his nemesis Carlos Alcaraz to win the 2025 Wimbledon men’s singles title. But watch again to see why this new tennis rivalry is here to stay.... Read More
