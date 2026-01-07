The Factory : A Covert French Operation - Part 2Between 2011 and 2015 a cement factory owned by the French company Lafarge diverted millions of US dollars to armed groups in Syria, including Daesh and the PKK.
The Factory : A Covert French Operation - Part 1Between 2011 and 2015 a cement factory owned by the French company Lafarge diverted millions of US dollars to armed groups in Syria, including Daesh and the PKK
Neo-Nazi Murders: HanauOn February 19, 2020, nine people were tragically killed in a racially motivated shooting spree in Hanau, Germany. But what, if anything, has changed since then? “Neo-Nazi Murders: Hanau” is an illuminating exploration of the events of that fateful
Echoes of a HolocaustHolocaust survivor Stephen Kapos and Sonja Linden, daughter of a survivor, draw chilling parallels between Nazi atrocities and what they see unfolding in Gaza. “Never again was the promise. But for Gaza, they say, it’s happening again.”
From Trauma to truthDr Ann Gillies shares her personal journey of surviving trauma and the hidden dangers of gender ideology in Canadian education.
A New Silk Road for the 21st Century - Iraq Development RoadWhat if one road could reshape the future of nations?
The Development Road Project is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects of our time.
Germany’s Blind Support of IsraelOur documentary, ‘Germany's Blind Support for Israel’, exposes Berlin's Israel-Palestine policy in the wake of the January 19, 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, shedding light on one of the main actors behind this genocide
America’s chaotic legacy of toppling governmentsFrom Hawaii to Iran, decades of US interventions in other countries have toppled governments and installed proxies, fuelling perpetual instability and conflict around the world, while leaving broken promises of democracy in their wake.
‘Blood avocados’: What supermarkets won’t tell youMexico’s multi-billion avocado industry is fueling a bloody trade run by armed groups—And US supermarkets are still cashing in.
Listen to what TRT World uncovered on the field
Who attacked the Sumud Flotilla?Explosives, drones and shadowy vessels. New findings raise questions about Israel and its allies’ role in the September 24 flotilla attack near Crete. TRT World investigates
Some Israeli bombs didn’t explode in Gaza. They still mightAs Israel continues its relentless bombing of Palestine’s Gaza, thousands of live munitions remain buried under the rubble.
The UN says it could take 14 years to remove them
‘Nsala of Wala’: A photo of a father’s griefA haunting image from 1904 lays bare the brutal colonial terror waged upon the Congolese people by Belgian King Leopold II: that of a Congolese father sitting before the severed hand and foot of his five-year-old daughter.
This is the story behind
The GB News ProblemThe Centre for Media Monitoring reports that GB News mentioned Muslims or Islam more than 17,000 times — mostly in a negative, provocative frame.
Surviving Assad | Episode 6 | Stories That EndThe Assad regime has collapsed — but its crimes still echo through the voices of those who survived. In this episode, Ayman Refik Jumaa, a survivor of Syria’s infamous Sednaya prison, recounts the horrific tortures and inhumane abuses he endured.
Surviving Assad | Episode 5 | We are All WitnessesIn this powerful new episode of Surviving Assad, we uncover the haunting reality of Syria’s hidden atrocities.
As mass graves are unearthed across the country, bones and fragments of lives lost tell a harrowing story of the Assad regime’s brutality.
Gaza’s mortician: The man who buried over 18,000 Palestinian“In total, from October 15, 2023 until today, I have buried over 18,000 martyrs”
Working 14 to 16 hours a day, often in mass graves, 65-year-old gravedigger Youssef Abu Hatab describes the unbearable loss and devastation.
“How could a child survive eight missiles?”This is the story about those who dug through the night, the families who watched in disbelief, and the child who became a symbol of hope in the darkest hour
Rawan El Moussawi: Surviving motherhood after the Israeli pa“Now, it will be a year without seeing my children’s faces”
Rawan El Moussawi lost her sight and one of her hands during Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon in September 2024.
Bruqin: The deafening cries from occupied PalestiniansPalestinian residents of the occupied West Bank village of Bruqin, west of Salfit, describe daily harassment and severe violence by illegal Israeli settlers and military forces as a form of collective punishment following a settler attack in May.
Forgotten genocide: Rohingya survivors speak outThe Rohingya crisis, now eight years on, has faded from global headlines. But survivors of the genocide told TRT World they remain in limbo. They're still stateless, aid-dependent, and waiting for the day to get citizenship and justice.
Surviving Assad | Episode 4 | Torture is an Incurable DiseasIn this gripping episode of Surviving Assad, the silence is broken. Former detainees speak of the unspeakable — the pain carved into their bodies and souls.
At the heart of it, a former Assad regime soldier, now weighing just 40 kilograms. Tortured.
Anatomy of a BeatingOn the night of April 30, 2024, UCLA witnessed one of the most violent assaults on student encampments for Gaza. For hours, pro-Israeli counter-protesters attacked peaceful demonstrators as campus police and the LAPD stood by.
Surviving Assad I Episode 3 I 53 Years of InjusticeFor over five decades, Syria’s legal system has served not as a path to justice—but as a weapon of fear and control.
Digital OccupationDigital Occupation exposes Israel's complete control and blockade over Palestine's telecommunications and internet infrastructure, both within Israeli borders and globally, leading to censorship of Palestinian content and social media.
Surviving Assad I Episode 2 I “Where is number 23?”For decades, the Assad regime ruled Syria through brutality—massacres, torture and repression. After 13 years of war, they fled, leaving behind devastation and countless victims.
Surviving Assad I Episode 1 I It’s Your Turn, DoctorFor decades, the Assad regime ruled Syria through brutality—massacres, torture and repression. After 13 years of war, they fled, leaving behind devastation and countless victims.
Neo-Nazi Murders: NSUFor years, a neo-Nazi terror cell known as the NSU carried out a brutal killing spree across Germany, targeting 8 Turks, 1 Greek, and 1 German police officer. Yet, despite overwhelming evidence, authorities failed to stop them.
Can You Hear Me? In 2023, a catastrophic earthquake shook southern Türkiye, leaving devastation and heartbreak in its wake. This film takes you into the first critical hours of the disaster, documenting the heroic rescue efforts that unfolded amid the chaos.
Gaza Remains in FrameTwo Palestinian photographers in Gaza whose lenses once celebrated life now bear witness to the Israeli genocide, documenting not only the devastation of a people but their unbroken will to endure, remember, and resist.
Final hours of Ismail Haniyeh, reimagined through AIThe final hours of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh before he was assassinated in Iran by Israel on July 31, 2024, reimagined through AI.
The story didn’t start on October 7In this short film generated by artificial intelligence, we share the story of one family, reflecting the ongoing struggles in Palestine.
Techno-Oligarchy Episode 1Billionaire Blueprints and The PayPal Mafia
This is the untold origin of how tech billionaires Peter Thiel and Elon Musk quietly built a new ruling class: The global techno-oligarchy
Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian LandTRT World’s investigative documentary, Holy Redemption, unveils violent fanaticism of armed illegal Jewish settlers who aim to uproot Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.
“Please, come get me.”This is the harrowing experience Hind endured in her final moments, recreated by AI
True Colours"True Colours" is a captivating video series delving into contemporary societal issues with depth and nuance.
Occupied Nature: PalestineIn Palestine’s occupied West Bank, nature itself has become a battlefield. The “Occupied Nature” series follows the story of Palestinian land
The Bibi Family FilesDefying a legal ban on the viral documentary, people find ingenious ways to stream the film, exposing the corruption of Israel's Prime Minister.
PALESTINE TALKS In TRT World's exclusive 'Palestine Talks' series, we discuss the main issue of Israel's decades of occupation of Palestinian territories and its relentless campaign on Palestine's Gaza since October 2023.