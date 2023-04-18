Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Presidential candidate of Türkiye's People’s Alliance
Erdogan has not lost an election since 1994. Here is what has made him politically invincible.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu: The runner-up still in the race
As Türkiye’s main opposition candidate, will Kilicdaroglu’s wide-tent strategy finally pay off in the upcoming presidential elections in May, or will he prove to be second best to Erdogan again?
Muharrem Ince: Second shot at the presidency
After being runner-up in the 2018 elections as the main opposition candidate, Turkish politician Muharrem Ince this time will run for the presidency with his new brand the Memleket Party.
Rawani: A symbol of royalty in Hausa people in Africa
Rawani, which means turban, is respected by the community living in West African countries, exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa.
Guyana birdsong competitions flourish amid oil boom
The wealth that the recent oil discovery brings to Guyanese people will increase the country's centuries-old birdsong competitions.
Descendants of Ottomans in Latin America: 'Los Turcos'
30 million "Turcos," mostly Arabs, who came to the Latin America in the 19th century have today key positions in politics and trade
US default on debt would trigger 'economic catastrophe': Janet Yellen
Treasury secretary says default on US debt will result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher.
Telia's profit beats expectations as telecom business shines
Telecom company Telia announced that its profit in the first three months of 2023 surpassed forecasts and expectations despite its decline in its TV advertisement business.
Türkiye's Black Sea Gas Fields Begin Delivering As Erdogan Offers Free Gas to Households
A trillion dollars. That's how much Turkiye's natural gas reserves in the Black Sea are estimated to be worth. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who flicked the switch on the country's first del...