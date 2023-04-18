'Nightmare': Sudan evacuees fear for those left behind

TCG-Anadolu: A game-changer for Turkish armed forces

The 232-metre-long ship with a displacement of 27,436 tons was produced in seven years and cost at least $1 billion.

Ibrahim Karatas
Rape accuser says Trump 'lied and shattered my reputation'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny says he could face life in prison

US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for first time in 40 years

Colombian President Petro asks his cabinet to resign: reports

Live blog: Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capability

Iranian Shia cleric killed in armed attack

South Africa's Ramaposa rows back from pledge to quit ICC

Eyes everywhere: How Türkiye is ensuring security for May 14 polls

Showstoppers! How Turkish serials are stealing hearts in Nigeria's north

The Enderun Tarawih Prayer: A Ramadan experience at the Eyup Sultan Mosque

Descendants of Ottomans in Latin America: 'Los Turcos'

Sudan
The Sudan crisis and the two generals at the heart of the deadly violence

Explained: How an old power struggle erupted in deadly Sudan violence

Thousands flee Sudan conflict, arrive in neighbouring South Sudan

Türkiye Evacuates Hundreds of Citizens Amid Sudan Unrest

Eyes on Discrimination

Netherlands uses 'discriminatory algorithms' in Schengen assessment
bir gün önce

Disability groups urge EU to end air travel 'nightmare'
7 gün önce

Croatian Police Used Secret WhatsApp Group to Share Information On Detained Migrants
14:49
bir gün önce

Turkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Presidential candidate of Türkiye's People’s Alliance

Erdogan has not lost an election since 1994. Here is what has made him politically invincible.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: The runner-up still in the race

As Türkiye’s main opposition candidate, will Kilicdaroglu’s wide-tent strategy finally pay off in the upcoming presidential elections in May, or will he prove to be second best to Erdogan again?

Muharrem Ince: Second shot at the presidency

After being runner-up in the 2018 elections as the main opposition candidate, Turkish politician Muharrem Ince this time will run for the presidency with his new brand the Memleket Party.

Who is Sinan Ogan, Türkiye’s ATA alliance’s presidential candidate?

A Turkish nationalist, Ogan is a former member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of the Erdogan-led AK Party.

Climate

Arts and Culture

Rawani: A symbol of royalty in Hausa people in Africa

Rawani, which means turban, is respected by the community living in West African countries, exclusively worn by most members of royal Hausa.

Guyana birdsong competitions flourish amid oil boom

The wealth that the recent oil discovery brings to Guyanese people will increase the country's centuries-old birdsong competitions.

Descendants of Ottomans in Latin America: 'Los Turcos'

30 million "Turcos," mostly Arabs, who came to the Latin America in the 19th century have today key positions in politics and trade

Dome-topped Leighton House embodies British painter's love for Islamic art

Famous Victorian-era artist Frederic Leighton built 'Arab Hall' to introduce Islamic art to British society

Business

US default on debt would trigger 'economic catastrophe': Janet Yellen

Treasury secretary says default on US debt will result in job losses, while driving household payments on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards higher.

Telia's profit beats expectations as telecom business shines

Telecom company Telia announced that its profit in the first three months of 2023 surpassed forecasts and expectations despite its decline in its TV advertisement business.

Türkiye's Black Sea Gas Fields Begin Delivering As Erdogan Offers Free Gas to Households
11:34

Türkiye's Black Sea Gas Fields Begin Delivering As Erdogan Offers Free Gas to Households

A trillion dollars. That's how much Turkiye's natural gas reserves in the Black Sea are estimated to be worth. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who flicked the switch on the country's first del...

Alibaba Cloud cuts prices by up to 50 percent for core, storage products

Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest domestic entrants into cloud computing, and currently supplies more than one-third of the sector in China.

