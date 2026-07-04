2026 NATO SUMMIT
Türkiye boosts security, air traffic measures ahead of NATO summit in Ankara
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NATO's shield: Türkiye
Türkiye commands NATO's second largest army
Turkish defence heavyweights
Merz rebuffs Trump's criticism of Germany's NATO defence spending
German chancellor says Berlin is doubling its defence budget and making its largest-ever investment in military capabilities.
Merz rebuffs Trump's criticism of Germany's NATO defence spending
FEATURES
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Former NATO chief says Finland, Sweden accession his proudest achievement
'My main expectation is that the summit will demonstrate unity,' Jens Stoltenberg tells Anadolu ahead of the July 7-8 meeting in Ankara.
Former NATO chief says Finland, Sweden accession his proudest achievement
How Türkiye is pairing military strength with global humanitarian leadership
As NATO leaders gather in Ankara, Türkiye's influence extends far beyond defence, spanning humanitarian aid, disaster response, healthcare, development and education across some of the world's most vulnerable regions.
How Türkiye is pairing military strength with global humanitarian leadership
NATO needs Türkiye, Belgian defence minister says
Türkiye is a 'very important ally' and it should be included in Europe’s defence programmes, Belgium's Theo Francken says ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.
NATO needs Türkiye, Belgian defence minister says
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung to attend NATO summit in Türkiye
President Lee will also take part in a defence industry forum during NATO's July 7-8 summit in Ankara.
South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung to attend NATO summit in Türkiye
Türkiye's NATO summit a 'significant turning point' for collective defence: Ankara
Türkiye's defence ministry says the NATO summit will strengthen deterrence and reinforce Ankara’s strategic role within the alliance.
Türkiye's NATO summit a 'significant turning point' for collective defence: Ankara
Türkiye to showcase next-generation military hub at NATO summit
Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters, designed to bring the country’s top defence institutions under one roof, will host visiting defence ministers and senior NATO officials.
Türkiye to showcase next-generation military hub at NATO summit
From Ukraine to Iran: What's at stake at NATO's Ankara Summit?
NATO leaders meeting in Ankara face a defining test as the alliance seeks to bolster deterrence, strengthen defence production and preserve unity amid mounting geopolitical challenges.
From Ukraine to Iran: What's at stake at NATO's Ankara Summit?
How Türkiye strengthens NATO role ahead of alliance summit in Ankara
Ankara highlights its military, diplomatic and technological contributions to NATO before welcoming allied leaders to the summit.
How Türkiye strengthens NATO role ahead of alliance summit in Ankara